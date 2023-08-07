WATCH Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma rocking hot monokinis as they take dip in ice water, netizens react

Actors and sisters Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma stun with their toned lithe frames, killer smiles, luscious locks and affable charm. They often get clicked together by the paparazzi. They are very particular about their fitness routines and often share tidbits from their workout and yoga sessions. Ice baths have become a newly preferred choice among celebrities owing to their diverse physical and mental health benefits. The Sharma sisters too dipped their toes into this trend. Let’s dive right into it.

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma take a plunge in the ice water

On Sunday, the videos of the Sharma sisters assumed viral proportions as they were seen taking a dip in the cold water braving the ice bath challenge in their monokinis. For the unversed, the Sharma sisters are absolute fitness freaks with a healthy lifestyle and mind always being the first priority for them. Watch the videos here:

Recently, actors like Rakul Preet Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were also seen indulging in these ice bath treatments. Ice bath helps in reducing inflammation and also builds up mental resilience. Neha Sharma in a red monokini gave the chilling ice bath a worthy juxtaposition in terms of hotness. One of the users wrote, "Lit." Another user wrote, "OMG”. Other users were seen dropping fire and red heart emojis. They have chosen the right time to try out their brave icy bath to escape the humidity between the monsoons. Meanwhile, Aisha chose an animal-printed monokini featuring a side cut out. She never fails to dole out fitness lessons with Sunday being no exception.

Work front for the Sharma sisters

On the work front, Neha Sharma has starred in films like Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji, among others, was recently seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Aisha Sharma on the other hand made her Bollywood debut in the year 2018 in the John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. Apart from that, she has also made some appearances in various music videos.

