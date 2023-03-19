WATCH: New bride Swara Bhasker gets teary-eyed during her Bidai; Here's how her dad reacts
Now, a new video of Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad has surfaced on social media from her Bidai ceremony and it is all things sweet.
Actress Swara Bhasker recently surprised everyone after she announced her wedding to Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad. The couple had a court marriage and days after the registration, they enjoyed grand pre-wedding festivities with their families and friends in Delhi. Swara and Fahad even hosted a reception in the capital and several politicians like Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and others were seen marking their presence. Now, a new video of Swara and Fahad has surfaced on social media from her Bidai ceremony.
Swara Bhasker gets emotional during her Bidai
In the video, Swara is seen sporting a pink embroidered lehenga and golden accessories. Her husband Fahad and mom are seen standing next to her as she leaves her house after the wedding. A man in the video is heard reciting a poem for Swara leaving her all emotional. However, her father Uday Bhasker was not seen in the video. A friend of Swara shared the video and wrote, "Seeing off bestie @ReallySwara on her vidai, an emotionally charged and overwhelming moment for all of us...tough guy, Ishan Bhaskar a.k.a. Abu, in shades for a reason and the gruff Commodore @theUdayB chose to remain out of frame. Special thanks to Muba." Have a look:
Swara's father reacted to the video and revealed the reason behind not featuring in it. He wrote, "Thanks for sharing this poignant 'moment' @sinjini_m... as the #SwaraBhaskerWedding reached closure. Yes... the 'gruff' Commodore had good reason to stay out of frame... this is indeed an emotionally charged moment even for a 'khadus' dad... the 'bidai' of our dear @ReallySwara."
Meanwhile, Swara and Fahad's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with a Haldi-turned-Holi ceremony which was followed by Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. Their wedding reception was followed by qawwali night and it was attended by Akhilesh Yadav.
