WATCH: New bride Swara Bhasker gets teary-eyed during her Bidai; Here's how her dad reacts

Actress Swara Bhasker recently surprised everyone after she announced her wedding to Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad. The couple had a court marriage and days after the registration, they enjoyed grand pre-wedding festivities with their families and friends in Delhi. Swara and Fahad even hosted a reception in the capital and several politicians like Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and others were seen marking their presence. Now, a new video of Swara and Fahad has surfaced on social media from her Bidai ceremony.

Swara Bhasker gets emotional during her Bidai

In the video, Swara is seen sporting a pink embroidered lehenga and golden accessories. Her husband Fahad and mom are seen standing next to her as she leaves her house after the wedding. A man in the video is heard reciting a poem for Swara leaving her all emotional. However, her father Uday Bhasker was not seen in the video. A friend of Swara shared the video and wrote, "Seeing off bestie @ReallySwara on her vidai, an emotionally charged and overwhelming moment for all of us...tough guy, Ishan Bhaskar a.k.a. Abu, in shades for a reason and the gruff Commodore @theUdayB chose to remain out of frame. Special thanks to Muba." Have a look:

Swara's father reacted to the video and revealed the reason behind not featuring in it. He wrote, "Thanks for sharing this poignant 'moment' @sinjini_m... as the #SwaraBhaskerWedding reached closure. Yes... the 'gruff' Commodore had good reason to stay out of frame... this is indeed an emotionally charged moment even for a 'khadus' dad... the 'bidai' of our dear @ReallySwara."

Meanwhile, Swara and Fahad's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with a Haldi-turned-Holi ceremony which was followed by Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies. Their wedding reception was followed by qawwali night and it was attended by Akhilesh Yadav.

