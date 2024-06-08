WATCH: New dad in B-town Varun Dhawan treats fans with selfies as he returns to work

Varun Dhawan is beaming with joy as the actor has recently entered the phase of fatherhood. Varun and his wife, Natasha Dalal, recently took their newborn baby home. After welcoming his daughter with Natasha, he is now focusing on his work commitments. Varun, who will next be seen in the film Baby John, has returned to work.

Varun was recently spotted at a dubbing studio in Juhu, Mumbai, and a video of him interacting with his fans has caught our attention on the Internet.

Varun Dhawan returns to work

In a video, Varun Dhawan can be seen approaching the paparazzi as he poses for pictures and videos. Varun is flashing his million-dollar smile in the clip. The Main Tera Hero actor opted for a casual look this time.

He wore a grey tee and dark olive green trousers and paired his outfit with a blue denim jacket. The actor is also seen sporting sunglasses in the video.

Varun Dhawan also obliged his fans with pictures and videos. He also shook his hand with a female fan before posing for the cameras. One of Varun's fans went to the next level to express his admiration for the actor as he bent to touch his feet.

Watch the video here:

Varun Dhawan took his wife and daughter back home

On June 7, Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, was discharged from the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The couple headed back home while taking their baby to Dhawan's residence. Photos and videos of Varun holding his newborn daughter in his arms went insanely viral on the Internet.

Varun and Natasha welcomed their baby on June 3, 2024. The couple announced Natasha's pregnancy in February this year. They exchanged marital vows on January 24, 2021, at Mansion House in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Baby John. Varun also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in his kitty. He will also feature in Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spin-off of the American TV series Citadel. He was last seen as a lead in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal.

