WATCH: New dad Varun Dhawan cannot stop smiling as he gets snapped outside hospital; fans say ‘Daddy is daddying’

Varun Dhawan is a happy man as he has gotten one of the most special promotions in his life. The actor has now become a father of a little baby girl. Although the news of baby Dhawan’s arrival broke last night, the actor shared the news officially on his Instagram this morning.

Since then social media has been filled with messages wishing the couple the best. Well, just sometime back, the actor made his first appearance after making it official. He seemed to be heading back home and the smile on his face was proof that he was beaming with joy.

Varun Dhawan steps out of the hospital

In the video which is coming in straight from Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, we can see Varun Dhawan stepping out in a cool avatar. He looks dapper in a white tee which he has layered with a black leather jacket. The actor has paired his tee and jacket over blue denim which is ripped from both his knees and completed his look with smart glasses.

The actor held an orange-colored duffle bag in his hand. The moment he stepped out, the paparazzi started congratulating him. VD had the biggest smile on his face and came towards the paps to thank them. Indeed, the actor looked quite handsome, and fans could not stop gushing over him. One of them wrote, “Daddy is daying hard”, while the other fan wrote, “Coolest dad.”

Advertisement

Check it out:

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun Dhawan has a couple of exciting projects in his kitty. He is currently shooting for Dharma Production’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Shashank Khaitan will direct this film and he is collaborating with Janhvi for the second time after the success of Bawaal.

Apart from this, he has Baby John. The actor has wrapped up the film which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The teaser of the film has created a lot of hype already. He also has Raj & DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

ALSO READ: Fans want Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal’s baby girl to be besties after actress congratulates new parents