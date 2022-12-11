WATCH: New mom Alia Bhatt heads to the gym in an all-black outfit

Alia Bhatt, who is quite active on social media, is currently on cloud nine. On December 6, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl Raha to the family. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared the first glimpse of the princess as she revealed her name. Amid spending time with her little one, she has been hitting the gym to get back in shape. On Sunday morning, the new mommy was clicked in the city as she entered her gym. Alia Bhatt gets clicked

Netizens are mighty impressed by Alia and her massive transformation post-delivery. The paparazzi caught the actress outside her gym. She was seen sporting an all-black outfit. In the video, she is seen carrying her gym bag while entering her gym's lift. She is definitely setting some major fitness goals. Have a look:



Meanwhile, Alia, on Sunday morning, took to her handle and treated fans with her sunkissed pictures. Her post-pregnancy glow is quite evident in the stunning selfies. Sharing the pictures with fans, Alia wrote, "sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photoshoot in my bathroom. happy sunday." Have a look:



Soon after she shared the pictures, Sonam Kapoor commented, "Baby mama glow." Alia's mom Soni Razdan wrote, "Hee hee." Work front Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir. It proved to be a massive hit at the box office. She will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will be also making her Hollywood debut with the Heart of Stone. The film will also star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

