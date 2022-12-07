WATCH: New mom Alia Bhatt's latest appearance leaves netizens mighty impressed, here's why

Alia Bhatt , who is one of the most adored actresses, is currently enjoying a new phase of her life. On November 6, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl to the family. The new parents are on cloud nine. Alia recently dropped the first glimpse of her daughter and stormed the Internet. The couple even revealed that they have named her Raha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Alia, who is a fitness enthusiast, has impressed netizens with her massive body transformation post welcoming Raha. Today, the new mommy was clicked outside her gym and the Internet can't stop gushing over her.

In the video, Alia is seen sporting an all-black outfit. She opted for a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a bun. The paparazzi clicked her outside her gym. The post-pregnancy glow is quite evident on her face. Alia, who swears by yoga, was seen waving at the camera as she entered her car. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens were seen reacting to her weight-loss transformation. They were delighted to see her after a long time. One user wrote, "Ohhhh...Afterr Soooo Longgg." Another user wrote, "Wait what? I thought it's an old video. She is back to shape really soon. Anyway I am already missing her pregnant version."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce their daughter's name

Alia took to Instagram recently and shared an adorable picture featuring herself, Ranbir and their daughter. In the picture, Alia and Ranbir were seen holding baby Raha in their arms while her name Raha was written on a jersey. Along with the picture, Alia penned a long note and explained the meaning of Raha. She also said that the name was chosen by Neetu Kapoor. The note read, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

