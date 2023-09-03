WATCH: Newly engaged Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff spotted in town setting couple goals

A couple of days ago, another B-town bachelor got hitched to his fiancé shattering billions of hearts. Playback singer Armaan Malik took the musical route to make a long-lasting promise to his girlfriend of six years, fashion and beauty influencer, Aashna Shroff. Earlier this week, the couple took to their respective social media accounts to share the news of their engagement with the world.

Sharing the dreamy images of their proposal, Aashna wrote, “Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you.” Armaan wasn’t behind in openly expressing his love for her and wrote, “and our forever has only just begun.”

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff spotted in Mumbai after engagement

A while back, Pinkvilla spotted the newly engaged couple out and about in Mumbai. The couple walked hand-in-hand as they posed for the paparazzi before getting inside the venue for their alleged date night. The two kept it chic and casual. Aashna wore a white top and paired it with a pair of blue denims. The influencer gave her outfit a pop of color with her neon pink heels and completed her look with sleek open hair and minimal makeup. The Jai Ho singer on the other hand wore an over-sized black hoodie with white pants and shoes in the same color combination.

Take a look at the video here:

Armaan Malik shared a music video documenting the proposal

Armaan took the proposal very seriously. In order to make his fiancé feel special and loved, the singer sneakily planned a secret music video titled Kasam Se that documented the entire proposal for the world to see. Calling it the ‘musical love letter’ to his better half, Armaan shared the video on his YouTube channel.

The singer further said that the video is an ode to their love story. “It’s a promise to her that no matter how difficult the circumstances, I’ll always be there holding her hand through it all. When you find your soulmate, your forever person - there’s no looking back. Aashna is the most special person in my life and I feel extremely lucky to spend the rest of my life with her. Here's to our forever!”

More about the couple

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff have been secretly dating each other for the past six years and two months ago Armaan proposed to the love of his life in a dreamy location. It’s only now that the couple decided to make it official. While proposing to her, Armaan sang the song Kasam Se, went down on his knees, and popped the question. Aashna said a big yes to him.

