WATCH: Newly engaged Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai sans Raghav Chadha; Poses with fans for selfies

On Sunday evening, actress Parineeti Chopra returned to Mumbai after getting engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The love birds put the speculations to rest after they officially announced their union on May 13. The engagement ceremony took place in Delhi and it was attended by close friends and family members. After the engagement, Parineeti was seen arriving in Mumbai sans Raghav.

Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Mumbai airport

In the video, Parineeti is seen sporting a white t-shirt paired with ripped denim jeans and a beige jacket. She completed her look with black sunnies and a chic handbag. She couldn't stop smiling while the paparazzi clicked her. Parineeti even obliged her fans with selfies at the airport. While exiting the airport, she thanked the photographers for their wishes. She was heard saying, "Thank you guys, thank you so much for all your wishes." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav announced their engagement by dropping dreamy pictures from the ceremony. The duo looked nothing less than a dream. Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, "Everything I prayed for... I said yes!" Later, the couple shared a thank you note and said that they were 'overwhelmed' by the love.

Their note read, "Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Next, she has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement: Actress’ father tears up; Couple looks elegant in new PICS