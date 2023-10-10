WATCH: Newlywed Parineeti Chopra flaunts sindoor, choora at Mumbai airport; blushes as paps ask 'Jiju kaise hain?'

Actress Parineeti Chopra has been in the headlines for quite some time now, owing to her dreamy Udaipur destination wedding with politician Raghav Chadha. The minimal decorations and the simple yet graceful outfits of the husband and wife duo stole the hearts of fans. While fans are still not over the hangover of the grand Udaipur wedding, Parineeti has now been spotted at the airport as she returned to Mumbai. The actress was all smiles as the paparazzi waited for her.

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra flaunts her choora and sindoor as she returns to Mumbai

It seems like actress Parineeti Chopra still has that bridal glow on her face as she was spotted at the airport earlier today. Donning an all-black look, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress’ airport look was on point and she looked as classy as ever. However, what managed to grab attention was actually her sindoor and the pink choora which were a part of her look.

As she arrived at the airport, Chopra was surrounded by the paparazzi and she was all smiles for a video. Notably, a pap questioned the actress, “Jiju kaise hain humare?” To the question, the actress blushed and responded saying that Raghav is fine. Parineeti also thanked fans and the paparazzi for their wishes.

More about the grand wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The royal couple tied the knot on September 24 in a gala ceremony held in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. While Parineeti Chopra flaunted her golden embroidered golden lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra, the groom went with his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva for his outfits.

Notably, their wedding ceremony observed the presence of innumerable celebrities and politicians including Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, and many more.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra looks radiant in UNSEEN PICS from haldi and choora ceremony; poses with relatives on Sufi night