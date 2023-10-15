WATCH: Newlywed Parineeti Chopra talks about her saree obsession; says she’ll wear it even for birthday party

After getting engaged to Aam Aadmi Party member Raghav Chadha in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, Parineeti Chopra got married last month at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. Since her husband is based out of Delhi, the actress has been juggling her house in the national capital and Mumbai. Recently, the newly wedded actress walked the ramp for a brand at a fashion event. For her first official appearance post-wedding, Parineeti decided to dress up in a caped saree and flaunted her pink chooda and red sindoor. She also spoke about her saree obsession at the event.

Parineeti Chopra talks about her saree obsession at a fashion event

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying a new phase in her life as a newly wedded bride. Earlier she was spotted at the airport donning her pink wedding chooda and sindoor on her forehead. A while ago, the Mission Raniganj actress walked the ramp for a popular clothing brand at an annual fashion event in Delhi. The actress was seen wearing a shimmery saree and accessories her look with a layered neckpiece, a pair of ear studs, and bangles. But what stole the show was her newly married avatar. She flaunted her red sindoor and chooda. During the event, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress was also seen talking about her obsession with sarees and dressing up, especially after her wedding. When asked where would she wear the saree, Parineeti said that since she will be dressing up more now, she would wear the saree even at a birthday party.

“This year I’m going to spend a lot of time getting ready for festivals. So, even if you call me for a birthday party, I’m going to come dressed like this,” the actress said in a video.

Parineeti Chopra’s work front

After winding up shooting for her movie Mission Raniganj alongside Akshay Kumar, the actress started prepping for her wedding with Raghav Chadha. Soon after, she started filming for her upcoming movie Amar Singh Chamkila which is scheduled to release anytime next year.

