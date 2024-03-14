WATCH: Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh deadlifting 65 kg will make you want to train harder

Rakul Preet Singh may just have gotten married last month but that does not stop her from hitting the gym and giving us some major fitness goals. Well, the actress had recently shared a picture of her along with hubby Jackky Bhagnani from the gym and revealed that after a long celebration they need to lose some calories now. And today, she again dropped a video of her deadlifting 65kgs in the gym and we bet fans are going to get motivated with the same.

Rakul Preet Singh hits the gym

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul Preet Singh shared a clip of her working out in the gym. In the video, the actress can be seen deadlifting 65kgs in the gym. She looks stunning in a neon green sports bra that she has paired with a grey-colored gym tights. She has tied her hair in a bun and is passionately lifting weights.

Sharing this video, Rakul captioned it as, “If you think training is hard , try loosing 💪🏼🔥 Deadlift -65kg.”

Check out the video:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twinning in the gym

Taking to their Instagram handles a couple of days back, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared a fun picture of them from the gym. In the picture, we can see the couple wearing matching hoodies but what caught our attention was the text embossed on their backs. While ‘Mr’ was written on Jackky’s back, Rakul’s hoodie had ‘Mrs’ printed on it.

Both of them stood with their backs facing the camera and lovingly looked at each other. The lovebirds held hands as they posed for the photo. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “So many celebrations, so much more food !! It’s been. In short keeping the love, burning the calories.”

Rakul Preet Singh on the first thing she likes about Jackky Bhagnani

The Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation Limited recently invited Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to an event. It was an interactive session with the film fraternities. During the event, at one moment, Jackky could be heard saying that he has a dry sense of humor. His wife and actress instantly jumped in his defense and objected to Jackky’s statement.

Rakul Preet Singh commented, “In fact, the first thing I liked in him was his sense of humor.” Her reply is going viral and winning hearts. While they attended this event, the newlyweds also visited the Kamakhya Devi Temple to seek divine blessings. The actress shared a picture with her family and hubby.

