WATCH: Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan spotted hand-in-hand enjoying night out in matching outfits

Arbaaz Khan has been making headlines because of his love life for the past couple of weeks. Last month, the actor-filmmaker got married to celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan. As they tied the knot in a Nikaah ceremony, they had all their well-wishers and family members by their side. A while ago, the newly wedded couple was spotted after their dinner date in Mumbai.

Arbaaz Khan spotted with wife Sshura Khan after dinner date

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan gave everyone a pleasant surprise when he got married to his lady love Sshura Khan. In an intimate ceremony that was hosted at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house, the couple said ‘I do’ in front of their loved ones. Days after their Nikaah, the couple was spotted out and about in the city and enjoying a dinner date with each other. What grabbed eyeballs was how they wore matching outfits for their night out.

In the video, the couple can be seen stepping out of an eatery after enjoying some alone time. Arbaaz can be seen wearing a yellow and brown sweatshirt with a pair of black trousers and white sneakers. His wife, celebrity makeup artist Sshura also wore the same sweatshirt with a pair of black stockings and chunky black boots. As they walked in the street hand-in-hand, the actor flaunted his million-dollar smile while his wife tried to avoid the shutterbugs.

Arbaaz Khan posted pictures from his wedding with Sshura Khan

Amid all the excitement and anticipation, the groom took no time and posted official images from his wedding ceremony. Sharing the photo album, he wrote, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

Salim Khan opens up on Arbaaz Khan’s second wedding with Sshura Khan

While talking to News18, Arbaaz’s father Salim Khan expressed his happiness about his son getting married for the second time. He was quoted as saying, “They decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, ye koi gunaah nahi hai (according to me, it is not a crime). I am happy for him and I have given my blessings to the bride and the groom. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems,” he said.

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s wedding

The couple’s wedding was a star-studded event which was attended by many big names in the industry like Salman Khan, Sohail Khan with his younger son Yohan, Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani, Varun Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Arhaan Khan, the groom’s sister Alvira Khan with husband Anil Agnihotri, Helen, Salim Khan and mother Salma Khan, filmmaker Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh and some others.

To play some soulful music on their D-day, the couple invited singer Harshdeep Kaur. After visuals went viral from their wedding, Arhaan Khan was seen playing a special song for the couple. As for his past relationships, Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora. They are parents to Arhaan Khan. But sadly, they announced their separation in March 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2017. Arbaaz also dated model and actress Giorgia Andriani but they also parted ways.

