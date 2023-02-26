WATCH: Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul seek blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the most loved couples in town. After dating each other for a while, the couple finally tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. The duo opted for an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. Post their wedding, Athiya and Rahul were seen visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek blessings.

In the video, Athiya and Rahul are doing the rituals as they seek blessings at the temple. The ace cricketer is seen sporting orange pants with a similar cloth wrapped around his neck. Even Athiya is seen wrapped in the same cloth. They visited the temple ahead of Team India's third Test in Indore. Team India will be seen playing against Australia on March 1. The duo even celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary on February 23. Have a look:

Earlier, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too were seen visiting a temple in Uttarakhand with their daughter Vamika to seek blessings.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their wedding

The gorgeous duo took to social media and finally made their wedding official by sharing pictures. They shared a joint post and wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love…" Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."