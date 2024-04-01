WATCH: Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twin in white for date night in Mumbai

Bollywood celebs Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have often expressed their love for each other on social media. After their wedding in Goa in February this year, they have been making their fans go gaga, sometimes by sharing glimpses of their morning routine and other times by twinning their outfits for public appearances. A while ago, the newly married couple was spotted exiting an eatery after enjoying a delicious dinner date.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani greet paparazzi post-dinner date

Ever since Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani expressed their love and affection for each other openly, their fans have been eagerly waiting for them to get married. Well, on February 21, 2024, their wish was fulfilled. The celebs flew to Goa with their loved ones to get married overlooking the pristine ocean and the setting sun. Their wedding was also attended by many B-town celebs including Shilpa Shetty who even performed at their sangeet with husband Raj Kundra.

A while ago, Rakul and Jackky were spotted in the city as they wrapped up their romantic dinner date on Sunday. In the clip, they can be seen exiting the dinner hand-in-hand. For the night out, the Doctor G actress went with a flowy and comfortable short white dress. Tying her hair in a low ponytail, she wore minimal makeup. The actress accessorized her look with golden hoops and a luxurious cross-body bag. As for her husband, actor-producer Jackky, he matched the color of his shirt with his wife’s dress and wore blue denim with it. The celebs also interacted with the paparazzi as they exited the venue in the swanky car.

Jackky Bhagnani thanks Rakul Preet Singh for making him look stylish

At the recently hosted Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh were awarded with the title of the Most Stylish Couple. The couple arrived on stage to receive the award and delivered their winning speeches. While Rakul thanked her team for putting their looks together, Jackky made everyone go ‘awww’ when he said that he looks stylist around his wife.

