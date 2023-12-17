WATCH: Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram walk hand-in-hand as they return post Delhi reception

The newly married couple, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, exuded sheer happiness as the duo were spotted at the Mumbai airport after hosting a reception in Delhi.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Dec 17, 2023   |  04:27 PM IST  |  3.1K
WATCH: Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram walk hand-in-hand as they return post Delhi reception
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram at Mumbai airport (Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla Instagram)

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, the newlywed couple, are currently savoring the joy of marital bliss. After a longstanding relationship, Randeep and Lin tied the knot on November 29 in Manipur. Following the nuptials, they hosted wedding receptions in both Mumbai and Delhi for friends and colleagues. Now back in Mumbai, the duo was spotted walking hand in hand, exuding happiness, as they were clicked at the airport.

Related Story

entertainment

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to host wedding reception in Mumbai on THIS date? Here's what we know

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram make for a perfect couple at Mumbai airport

On Sunday, December 17, the charming couple, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were captured at the Mumbai airport, returning to town after their wedding reception in Delhi. Randeep went for a casual look, donning a white t-shirt and ice-blue jeans, complemented by a watch and sunglasses. Lin exuded elegance in a blue ethnic suit, carrying a tote bag. With minimal makeup and open hair, she added a small bindi to complete her look.

Walking hand-in-hand, the couple shared sweet conversations and wore constant smiles on their faces. They graciously paused to pose for the paparazzi, who captured the warmth and happiness that radiated from this lovely pair.

Have a look at their arrival video here!

More about Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding and Mumbai reception

Last month, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrated their union in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, surrounded by their loved ones. Subsequently, on December 11, the couple hosted a glamorous wedding reception in Mumbai. The star-studded event saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities like Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, and others.

Advertisement

For this special occasion, Randeep adorned a black indo-western outfit, while Lin looked enchanting in a red saree. The pictures shared on their Instagram accounts captured the magical moments against a floral backdrop, with their initials intertwined—a scene reminiscent of a fairy tale. The caption of the post read, "In our eternal garden of Eden."

The couple generously shared glimpses from the function, providing a peek into the fun evening. Randeep and Lin danced closely, posed for photoshoots, and reveled in each other's company.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tie knot in traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal

Advertisement
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram
Entertainment News Randeep Hooda
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj looks to cast Hindi Actor in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; Initiates conversation with…
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
5

Latest Articles