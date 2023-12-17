WATCH: Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram walk hand-in-hand as they return post Delhi reception

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, the newlywed couple, are currently savoring the joy of marital bliss. After a longstanding relationship, Randeep and Lin tied the knot on November 29 in Manipur. Following the nuptials, they hosted wedding receptions in both Mumbai and Delhi for friends and colleagues. Now back in Mumbai, the duo was spotted walking hand in hand, exuding happiness, as they were clicked at the airport.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram make for a perfect couple at Mumbai airport

On Sunday, December 17, the charming couple, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were captured at the Mumbai airport, returning to town after their wedding reception in Delhi. Randeep went for a casual look, donning a white t-shirt and ice-blue jeans, complemented by a watch and sunglasses. Lin exuded elegance in a blue ethnic suit, carrying a tote bag. With minimal makeup and open hair, she added a small bindi to complete her look.

Walking hand-in-hand, the couple shared sweet conversations and wore constant smiles on their faces. They graciously paused to pose for the paparazzi, who captured the warmth and happiness that radiated from this lovely pair.

Have a look at their arrival video here!

More about Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding and Mumbai reception

Last month, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrated their union in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, surrounded by their loved ones. Subsequently, on December 11, the couple hosted a glamorous wedding reception in Mumbai. The star-studded event saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities like Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, and others.

For this special occasion, Randeep adorned a black indo-western outfit, while Lin looked enchanting in a red saree. The pictures shared on their Instagram accounts captured the magical moments against a floral backdrop, with their initials intertwined—a scene reminiscent of a fairy tale. The caption of the post read, "In our eternal garden of Eden."

The couple generously shared glimpses from the function, providing a peek into the fun evening. Randeep and Lin danced closely, posed for photoshoots, and reveled in each other's company.

