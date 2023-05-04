WATCH Nick Jonas saving Priyanka Chopra from falling; Fans say ‘Desi girl is in great hands’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the hottest couples. These two have been painting the town red with their romance ever since the two got married. The spark has always been alive between them and fans love it about their relationship. Well, Priyanka and Nick recently made heads turn at MET Gala 2023 red carpet and even at the after party. Now several pictures and videos from the after-party have been floating on social media and one of them that has our attention is of Nick saving PeeCee from a fall.

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra

In a video shared by Instagram handle Jerry x Mimi we can see Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walking towards their car post the after-party of MET Gala 2023. These two can be seen walking hand-in-hand. PeeCee looks stunning in a red outfit while the American singer looks dapper in an all-black outfit. While walking towards their car, the lovebirds can be seen waving at their fans and smiling at them when the Citadel star tripped. But we have to admit that she is a lucky girl who always had her husband’s back. Nick held her and avoided her fall.

Check it out:

Priyanka Chopra shares a picture of Malti Marie

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra had recently shared a picture of her daughter Malti. In the picture, we can see her standing on her own with the support of the window still. She is wearing a grey coloured tee that she paired with cream-colored track pants. She is facing her back towards the camera as she enjoys the beautiful view of New York. She looks extremely cute in this picture, while momma turned her personal photographer.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti overlooks the gorgeous view of New York in the latest pic