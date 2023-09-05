WATCH: Nick Jonas serenades Priyanka Chopra at his Austin concert; Fans gush over ‘the way he looks at her’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undeniably one of the most popular and adored celebrity couples. And for good reason! The two never fail to shell out major couple goals, and they’re always seen rooting and cheering for each other. PeeCee always takes time to attend The Jonas Brothers’ concerts, and often, videos from the concerts go viral. Now, videos of Priyanka and Nick’s cute moments during The Jonas Brothers’ concert in Austin have surfaced on social media. Nick serenaded Priyanka, while she grooved to the music.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s adorable moments during Austin concert

Videos from The Jonas Brothers’ Austin concert that have been shared by Priyanka’s fan pages on Instagram show Nick singing ‘When You Look Me In The Eyes’ and ‘Love Her’ while facing Priyanka. The actress is seen standing in an area close to the stage, and while Nick sings the songs, his eyes are mostly on his wife. In one video, Nick is also seen getting off the stage, and briefly holding Priyanka’s hand before walking through the crowd. Meanwhile, through it all, Priyanka was seen having a blast and grooving to The Jonas Brothers’ songs at the concert.

Needless to say, fans gushed over Nick and Priyanka’s adorable moments. While one fan commented, “He is so in loveeee!!!! love these two...,” another one wrote, “Awww the way he looks at his beautiful wife.” A third comment read, “The way he looks at her .”

Check out the videos below!

Meanwhile, yesterday, as Priyanka and Nick headed to Austin, the actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram. One was a car selfie featuring her and Nick, while another was a solo picture of him. Sharing the snap, Priyanka gushed over his good looks, and wrote, “Dreamy,” along with a heart-eyed emoji.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Love Again and Citadel, will next be seen in Heads Of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

