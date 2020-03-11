Watch: Nick Jonas' sweet gesture for his ladylove Priyanka Chopra will leave you in awe of the adorable couple

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After celebrating Holi, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at the airport. Being a gentleman Nick is, the singer opened the car's door for his ladylove after they reached the airport.

Jonas and Nick Jonas had visited India on the occasion of Holi. The couple was spotted twinning in white at a pre-holi bash. Pictures and videos from the bash had already gone viral on social media. Recently, a video of PeeCee and Nick on how they celebrated Holi has gone viral on social media. In the video, we can see the couple playing Holi with some kids. While the kids are splashing water on Nick, the singer tries to run away from them saving himself.

After the festival, Nick and Priyanka were spotted heading back at the airport. But what caught our attention was Nick being a gentleman and opening the car's door for his lady Priyanka when they reached the airport. Nick's sweet gesture has left everyone in awe of him. As soon as Nick got down from his car, he went towards Priyanka's door and opened the door for her and then the couple holding each other's hand went inside the airport gate.

While PeeCee looked stunning in a blue and white printed top tucked in her blue denim with a black jacket, Nick Jonas looked suave in a white t-shirt and black pants with a black jacket with red-checkered sleeves.

Meanwhile. Nick and Priyanka's photo with has been winning the internet. Nick happened to be the first one to give us a glimpse into the inside photos and videos of the pre-holi bash. Sharing an adorable pic with Priyanka he wrote, "My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India."

Credits :Manav Manglani

