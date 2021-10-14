WATCH: Nora Fatehi arrives at ED office for questioning, Jacqueline Fernandez summoned on Friday

Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez summoned once more by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case.
Weeks after they were questioned, the Enforcement Directorate have once more summoned Bollywood divas Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a money laundering case. On Thursday, Nora was seen arriving at the ED office for her round of questioning. 

Pinkvilla got access to the footage of Nora arriving at the ED office in Delhi. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a head-to-toe black tracksuit with a black baseball cap and sunglasses. As soon as she entered the ED premises, security personnel shut the doors obstructing access to the media present there. 

The money laundering case is related to Chennai conman Sukhesh Chandrashekhar's case. Nora Fatehi is the second actress to be called in for questioning. In August, Jacqueline was quizzed by ED officials in Delhi for over 5 hours. While Nora arrived at the ED office today, Jacqueline has been summoned on 15 October, Friday. 

The case against conman Chandrashekhar is based on the FIR of the Delhi police's economic offences wing against him and others. He has been accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion to the tune of about Rs 200 crore, NDTV had reported earlier.

At the time, sources in the ED had clarified to NDTV that Jacqueline was not an accused but was only being questioned. "She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar," the source had said.

