WATCH: Nora Fatehi dances with children to the beats of dhol in the United States

Nora Fatehi is currently busy with the Akshay Kumar-led ‘Entertainers’ tour in the United States. On March 3, the tour kickstarted in Atlanta, the first destination for the world tour. Besides Akshay, the team for the tour consists of Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Mouni Roy. The videos of the electrifying performances of the actors went viral on the internet. While Akshay Kumar donning a red lehenga on the stage became viral, another highlight of the show was Nora grooving with children on stage.

#DanceWithNora

Nora Fatehi was seen sharing the stage with a bunch of kids during her performance. Reportedly, the actress has started a #DanceWithNora initiative in collaboration with the biggest Bollywood dance institute across the United States of America. Through this initiative, Nora wants to give these children a platform to showcase their talent. The selected kids will be seen with her on the stage for her upcoming three shows. The actress was seen grooving with a bunch of kids at the Royal Albert’s Palace as part of the initiative. She rocked her moves in a black full-sleeve turtleneck and blue denim, with black boots.

The actress performed at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony in Qatar. She had started a similar initiative back then as well and is repeating the same now.

Take a look at the video here:

About The Entertainers tour

The tour created a buzz among the fans because they will get to see Akshay Kumar performing live on stage after a long time. After the Atlanta leg of the show, the team will move to Dallas. Furthermore, they will perform in Orlando and Oakland too. Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Jasleen Royal, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, Zara Khan, and Sonam Bajwa among others will be performing on this tour.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Police arrests two men for trespassing Mannat: 'They hid in Shah Rukh Khan's makeup room for 8 hours'