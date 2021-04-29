WATCH: Nora Fatehi’s fan from Aurangabad gets her face inked on his arm & surprises the star at the airport

Nora Fatehi was overwhelmed when a fan visited her and surprised her with a tattoo on his arm. The video has gone viral.

Nora Fatehi is a very popular Bollywood dancer and has a massive fan following. She has danced in many films and one of the most popular ones is ‘Dilbaar’ from the film Satyamev Jayate. The track made her famous as a Dilbar girl. She is also an inspiration for many dancers. However, the actress was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport. And while making her way out of the airport, she was surprised to see a fan who got her tattoo inked on his arm.

The video went viral in no time. The die-hard fan of the dancer was very happy after his favourite star spotted him. We also got our hands on the viral video. It was a fanboy moment for him. As reported, the fan came from Aurangabad. He got Nora's face tattooed on his arm and also got a cake for her. In the video, the star gave thumbs up and also thanked him for the love. She maintained the social distancing protocol. She even cut a cake arranged by her fan at the airport.

The Street Dancer actress was looking very stylish in a simple black top, blazer, and ripped denim. She accessorized the look with a black coloured clutch bag. She also kept the makeup very minimalistic.

The actress has been a part of many music videos including Pachtaoge, Naach Meri Rani, and Chhor Denge. On the work front, she will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's next film co-starring , , and Sanjay Dutt.

