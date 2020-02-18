Watch: Nora Fatehi shows off her killer dance moves as she rehearses on the track Dilbar for a show

Nora Fatehi will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pawan Shankar and Pranitha Subhash.

Nora Fatehi was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D with , Prabhudheva and . The actress made her fans go gaga over her killer dance moves and her stunning looks in the movie. Talking about dance, Nora started her career in Bollywood with a dance number Rock The Party in Rocky Handsome starring John Abraham. Her dance moves in Satyameva Jayate's Dilbar had created a stir among the audience and last year she stole away the audience's hearts with her stunning moves in O Saki Saki from Batla House.

Recently, Nora was spotted in Paris with her crew. The actress is in Paris for an exclusive Bollywood show which will happen on 20th February 2020. And now a video of Nora showing some of her moves that she is going to perform at the show has gone viral on social media. In the video, shared by a fan, we can see the Street Dancer 3D actress is donning a black bralette and red track pants and is rehearsing on everyone's favourite Dilbar with her crew. From this rehearsal video, we can make a guess that Nora is going to sizzle and set the stage on fire with those moves.

Check out Nora Fatehi's video here:

On the work front, Nora will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India starring , Sanjay Dutt, , Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pawan Shankar and Pranitha Subhash. The film will be released on 14 August 2020. As per recent reports, Nora just recently started shooting for the film and injured herself in the first schedule itself. It was a heavy-duty action scene that was being shot, but she enjoyed the overall experience.

