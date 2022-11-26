Watch Nysa Devgan groove with her friends during Thanksgiving dinner, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor react

Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s elder daughter has not stepped into the big and glamorous world of showbiz yet. However, that has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. She is often photographed by the media, whenever she steps out into the dream city of Mumbai. Moreover, Nysa is quite popular on social media platforms. Every now and then her photos keep surfacing online, as and when they are posted by her friends and close ones. Speaking of which, her friend Orhan Awatramani recently shared pictures with her from their Thanksgiving dinner and it is proof that the entire bunch of friends had a blast. What caught our attention was Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s comments on the pictures. Nysa Devgan’s Thanksgiving dinner with friends

In the pictures, we can see Nysa Devgan wearing a red coloured stylish tee that she paired with blue denim. Nysa looked gorgeous as she sat with her bunch of friends. The major attraction of their dinner was the dinner table which was decorated most amazingly. The table had artificial mushrooms, artificial pumpkins, candles etc. The series of pictures had Nysa even dancing with her friends and seemed to be having a blast. Taking to the comments section, Khushi Kapoor wrote, ‘Miss u my fav icon’ and Janhvi Kapoor wrote, ‘Miss u baby’. Check out the pictures:

Acting career The star kid was earlier in Singapore where she completed her schooling. Post her appearances with other star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and others, it was rumoured that Nysa will soon make her acting debut. But in an interview earlier, Ajay revealed that she hasn't made up her mind yet. But he also added that if Nysa decides to pursue a career in the film industry, it will be her choice and he and Kajol will support her. The actor also rubbished her acting rumours. When Ajay was asked if he and Kajol want their kids to enter showbiz, he said that he would never ask them to do anything in particular.

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan's transformation will leave you STUNNED