WATCH: OG fashionista Rekha exudes elegance in Kanjeevaram saree as she arrives for Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show

Luxury fashion house Dior presented its Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, last night. The prestigious event was attended by A-listers from all around the globe, including many Bollywood stars, some influencers, as well as international celebrities. Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Natasha Poonawala, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Mira Rajput and many others were spotted arriving at the star-studded event. Veteran actress Rekha made a splash as she arrived at the event in a gorgeous Kanjeevaram saree.

Rekha arrives for Dior Fall 2023 Show at Gateway Of India, Mumbai

In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rekha is seen posing for the paparazzi before making her way to the show. She was seen in a praying pose, and she leaned backward, before correcting herself, and heading for the show. With folded hands, she thanked the organizers and waved at the paparazzi. The OG fashion queen looked glamorous in a bright pink and golden Kanjeevaram silk saree, and she carried a golden potli bag. She accessorized with golden earrings, a matching necklace, and red and golden bangles, and her hair was tied back neatly in a bun adorned with a flower garland. She was accompanied by her secretary Farzana as she made her way to the show. Check out the video below!

While one fan commented, “The only one who took her own style and carried it with grace.. she was the only one not carrying a Dior,” another one wrote, “I love her sarees.” A third fan commented, “Queen of #bollywood #rekhaji.”

Rekha met Maria Grazia Chiuri ahead of Dior Fall 2023 Show

A day before Dior Fall 2023 Show, Rekha met up with Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior, and their picture went viral on social media. “I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and incredible actresss. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour,” wrote Maria Grazia Chiuri, while sharing a picture with Rekha.

