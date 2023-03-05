WATCH: Old ad for soft drink resurfaces; Fans go gaga seeing Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan as college kids

The pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave us hit films like Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom, and Guzaarish. It’s a visual treat to watch the beautiful actors together on the screen creating magic. Recently, fans have found a reason to look back to this pair and express their grievances over filmmakers for not casting these two in more movies. An old commercial for a popular soft drink featuring Hrithik and Aishwarya went viral on the internet which has made fans lose their mind.

The advertisement is from the early 2000s and Hrithik and Aishwarya have been cast as college students. In the video, Hrithik can be seen in a blue fitted tee shirt and black denim, and Aishwarya in a red checked mini skirt and yellow fitted top. They are introduced as best friends who contest against each other in the college polls. Aishwarya is seen as Tina and Hrithik as Rohit. Hrithik votes for Aishwarya on the day of voting, but the results declare a tie between them. Aishwarya, upset by the result sits alone in a corner, as Hrithik joins her and offers the soft drink. Then both of them walk away together and Aishwarya is seen throwing a voting paper which she had earlier removed from her votes.

Watch the video here:

Reaction of netizens

The video went viral after it was shared by a user on Reddit. Some fans commented that the commercials of those times were better than today. Most fans commented how they miss seeing the pair on the big screen. One comment reads, “How badly I wanted to see them as real-life couples. sure they make the best pair .#ashrithik.” While another reads, “Bollywood should have used this stellar cast in a college romance drama masala movie ...kya mast hoti woh. Such a waste of these beautiful actors. Dhoom2, guzarish jodha akbar rocks.”

15 years of Jodhaa Akbar

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Jodhaa Akbar recently completed 15 years recently. Ashutosh Gowariker's periodical drama brought the two actors together for the second time after Dhoom 2. Celebrating the 15 years of the film, Aishwarya had written on Instagram, “Jodhaa and Akbar’s love continues to shine brightly through the ages as a symbol of mutual respect, tolerance and open mindedness between a man and woman, husband and wife. Today we are proud to celebrate the 15th year since our journey that brought their eternal romance to the silver screen. #15YearsOfJodhaaAkbar”

