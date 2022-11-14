Watch one-year-old Alia Bhatt in a pink dress sitting on her Mahesh Bhatt's tummy in throwback VIDEO

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the new parents in B-Town as they recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 6, 2022. Soon after, the new mom shared a post on her social media handle informing her fans about the arrival of her daughter. The post read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." Alia gave birth to her daughter at H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon for her baby's delivery.

As Alia gave birth to a baby girl, now, a throwback video of the actress from her childhood is doing rounds on the internet. In the video, baby Alia looks cute as a button in a pink dress as she can be seen sitting on her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt 's tummy. The Sadak filmmaker is seen talking on the phone, he also sings, “happy birthday” for “darling Alia," while baby Alia plays on his belly and adorably calls out to her mother Soni Razdan, who appears to be shooting the video. Alia originally shared this precious video on her 25th birthday and wrote: "Daddy's little girl. Whether you're 1 or 25!"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby shower

Recently, Alia and Ranbir held an intimate baby shower with family and friends at their Mumbai residence. The actress also shared pictures and gave a glimpse into her baby shower, which was attended by Shaheen Bhatt to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neila Devi, Karan Johar to Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt and a bunch of Alia's gal pals among others. Dropping the photos, Alia captioned them: “Just… love." She added a yellow heart emoji to her caption.

Alia Bhatt work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The actress will also star next in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Not just that, Alia also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in key roles.