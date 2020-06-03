Watch out Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor already has a hilarious pet name for his kid & it will leave you in splits

From their wedding rumours to vacations, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt manage to send their fans into a tizzy every time they make an appearance together.

and have made headlines multiple times for different reasons. From their wedding rumours to vacations, the couple managed to send their fans into a tizzy every time they make an appearance together or speak about their relationship in an interview. Today, we stumbled upon one such fun video of Ranbir Kapoor revealing what he would love to call his child. The video dates back during the promotions of Jagaa Jasoos with ex-girlfriend .

In the video, Ranbir can be seen referring to his song 'Ullu Ka Pattha' from the film Jagga Jasoos as Katrina tries not to laugh standing next to him.Ranbir says, "Punjabi's use it out of affection. So I would like to call my son 'Ullu Ka Pattha' because that means that I am an Ullu." Ranbir for sure will make for one cool dad, apart from being a doting one. Alia Bhatt, what is your take on this hilarious pet name?

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's hilarious video below:

The couple will soon be seen in their first film together titled Brahmastra and directed by Ranbir's best friend Ayan Mukerji. The film has been in the process of being shot since 2017 and at the beginning of this year, Ranbir, Alia were shooting for the same. But, due to the COVID 19 outbreak, shoots were stalled. While the duo has been staying at home amid lockdown, their throwback photos and videos keep surfacing on social media.

Credits :Instagram

