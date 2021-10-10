WATCH: Paparazzi crack up Kartik Aaryan as he gets snapped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office
Kartik Aaryan is a busy man and there are no two ways about it. The actor recently rappe up filming his upcoming film Freddy in a record number of days. Looks like he is picking up the pace on his next few projects. On Saturday night, Kartik was snapped exiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office and the paparazzi were out there waiting for him.
While Kartik looked ready to head home, the actor made sure to oblige the paparazzi with a few photos. The paparazzi who usually crack up celebrities with their usual banter, did the same this time around. Before Kartik Aaryan could zoom off in his car, the paparazzi can be heard calling the actor 'aag' in the video.
The compliment left Kartik Aaryan smiling who also replied the paparazzi with a one liner before heading out. Check out Kartik Aaryan's video below:
Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed recently that Kartik gained 14 kilos for Ekta Kapoor's romantic thriller Freddy. He worked closely with his trainer Samir Jaura on his physique based on the requirements of his character in Freddy. In the film, Kartikw ill be starring alongside Alaya F for the first time. The film's cast and crew recently had a fun wrap up party in Mumbai and several photos surfaced on social media.
Apart from Freddy, Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline with Kiara Advani. We wonder if there will be an announcement with Sanjay Leela Bhansali anytime soon.
ALSO READ: World Mental Health Day: 7 Bollywood celebs who raised awareness about mental health during the lockdown