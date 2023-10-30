WATCH: Paps ask Janhvi Kapoor if she's angry; here's how Devara actress reacted

Janhvi Kapoor is amongst the popular actress of Bollywood. Her social media presence grabs equal attention, beyond her acting. The diva also shares a cordial bond with the paparazzi. In a recent instance, the actress was spotted in the city while she was captured by the shutterbugs. While, one of the paps asked Janhvi if she was angry, and she surely had quite a sweet reaction.

Janhvi Kapoor has a sweet reaction to Paps asking if she is angry

Today, on October 30, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in the city. In the video, the actress can be seen coming out of a building and acknowledging paps with a smile. The paps can also be heard requesting her to pose for the photographs. While the actress was about to leave in her car, a paparazzo can be heard asking, “Gusse me lag rahe ho aap (you look angry)”?

In response to this, the actress had quite a sweet reaction. Before sitting in the car, Janhvi replies with a radiant smile, “Gussa kyun houngi main (Why would I be angry)? and leaves.

Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor was seen in an all-black outfit. Keeping it casual, the actress opted for a black crop top with a matching palazzo and a shrug over it. She carried a no-makeup look with light lip gloss and kept her wavy hair open in a side partition.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan served major friendship goals at the airport

Remarkably, Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport with her BFF and actress Sara Ali Khan. The two served major friendship goals as both the actresses shared a warm hug and indulged in candid conversations.

Talking about the jet-set looks, Janhvi, stunned in a colorful maxi dress. She paired the ensemble with a glossy pink-hued lip shade with a no-makeup look. The actress kept her hair side-parted open wavy locks.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was seen in a comfy-chic outfit. Sara kept it simple with an all-black outfit with a pink cap and scarf.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to embark on her journey in South cinema with big budget project, Devara co-starring Jr. NTR in the titular role. The actress has recently wrapped up the shoot for this highly anticipated out-and-out mass entertainer. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing an antagonist in this pan-Indian project.

Scheduled for its release on April 5, 2024, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Janhvi also has Mr and Mrs. Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao and the upcoming political thriller, Ulajh.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor enjoys ‘tres leches and movie night’ as she wraps up Devara shooting schedule; see PIC