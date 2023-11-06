WATCH: Paps cheer for Tiger 3 star Salman Khan as he arrives at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

The festival of lights, Diwali is just around the corner. While most of us are busy with our Diwali ki safai, B-town is beautifully lit and ready to celebrate the Indian festival. Yesterday (November 5), several Indian celebrities walked the red carpet leading to celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s home where he hosted the first star-studded Diwali bash. Among the many celebs who attended the party was Salman Khan who arrived in style to the event.

Salman Khan arrives at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in Mumbai

Be it Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid, Holi, or Diwali, Bollywood celebrities never miss an opportunity to throw a lavish party and invite the popular faces of the film industry. In the recently hosted Diwali party by Manish Malhotra, several stars including Rekha, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and several other stars were spotted.

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan also made it to the event. Even though he arrived pretty late to the party, the paparazzi were excited to see the Tiger 3 star grace the occasion. As soon as he walked towards the photo area with his entourage, the paps started cheering for him and calling him ‘Tiger’. Unlike all other stars, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor and producer decided to ditch traditional attire for the event and opted for a casual look.

He wore a pair of black cargo pants which he paired with a simple grey t-shirt and a pair of chunky black boots. In signature Bhai style, he posed with attitude for the cameras and acknowledged the love that the photographers were showering on him. He then went into the beautifully decorated house of the celebrity designer with an army of security personnel.

Take a look at the video:

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan started the year by making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and then impressed his fans with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller film Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and is expected to be released on November 12.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor-Suhana Khan and The Archies gang grace Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash