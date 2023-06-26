WATCH Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arriving at Delhi airport; Here’s where they are returning from

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the newest couple in town who are all set to tie the knot by the end of this year. After keeping mum about their relationship for a long time, the lovebirds got engaged in a grand ceremony in Delhi. A lot of well-known names from the political field had arrived for their function. Even global icon and Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked her presence without her daughter and husband Nick Jonas. Well, it was earlier reported that Parineeti and Raghav are planning to get married in Udaipur and now the couple have been snapped at Delhi airport together and it is said that they are coming back from Udaipur after scouting wedding locations.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra arrive in Delhi

Popular paparazzi account Manav Manglani took to his Instagram handle to share a video wherein we can see Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé Raghav Chadha arriving together in Delhi. The actress can be seen in a casual outfit. She is wearing black-colored loose ankle length pants that she paired with a maroon top and layered with a black shrug. She left her hair open and wore black sunglasses. Raghav on the other hand looked dapper in a beige-colored shirt that he paired with black pants. The couple made an exit from the Delhi airport and headed straight towards their car. According to the caption written with the video, it appears as if the lovebirds are returning from Udaipur post-wedding location scouting.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, it is said that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly tie the knot between September and November this year in Rajasthan. Recently, the actress met the Deputy Director of the Tourism Department in Udaipur to enquire about tourist places and hotels. She was there with her family. If the wedding happens in Udaipur, Parineeti will be following in the footsteps of her sister Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who to got married in a grand manner in Rajasthan.

