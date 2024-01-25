WATCH: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exude couple goals as they go out for romantic dinner date

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, a beloved couple in Bollywood, got married on September 24 this year in Udaipur. Without a doubt, the deeply in love couple frequently set major relationship goals through their adorable social media posts. Recently, the love birds were spotted going for their dinner date.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted going for dinner date

Today, on January 25, Love birds Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha were spotted going together for their dinner date at a restaurant in Mumbai, Gigi. The couple, looking happy and joyful, were papped together.

Parineeti Chopra donned a white dress paired with a white colored coat. And Raghav Chadha on the other hand was spotted wearing a black colored shirt paired with mustard brown colored pants.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Speculations about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship started circulating online ever since they were seen together at various events. However, the duo kept their relationship private until they officially announced their engagement. Making their commitment public, the couple celebrated their engagement and exchanged wedding rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

After around four months, the pair had a lavish Punjabi destination wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on September 24 last year. Prominent figures like New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, cricketer Harbhajan Singh with his family, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and others were present at the wedding. Since then, numerous videos and pictures from their wedding frequently appear on the internet, causing excitement among fans.

Parineeti Chopra's professional front

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Tinu Suresh Desai's directorial titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue which also starred the popular actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Her upcoming film is Imtiaz Ali's much-anticipated movie titled Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh in the lead alongside the actress. Notably, when discussing her preparation for the role, she shared that she gained 15 kg for the film.

Chamkila is scheduled to premiere on Netflix this year.