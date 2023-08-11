WATCH: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha make joint appearance at airport amid scouting wedding venue

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha will be tying the knot very soon. The two got engaged in a beautiful ceremony earlier this year on May 13, 2023. Since then the couple has been spotted heading in and out of town for the preparation of their upcoming wedding. The dates have not been announced yet but they have been scouting a venue for the past few months. The couple was recently clicked at the airport making a classy appearance together.

Parineeti Chopra with future husband Raghav Chadha spotted at airport

On the morning of August 11, Friday, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at the airport by the paparazzi. The two were seen getting out of their car and walking towards the security checks. The couple was twinning in blue outfits. Parineeti looked gorgeous in a long blue coat and matching pants over a tucked in white top. She paired the look with white sneakers and dark sunglasses. Whereas, Raghav was dapper in a light blue check shirt with black pants and brown shoes. They waved and smiled for the cameras before heading inside the airport.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement

Rumors about their relationship started when the couple was clicked together at a dinner date in Mumbai. Parineeti and Raghav did not comment on the rumors until they were officially engaged. They exchanged rings in a private ceremony that took place in Delhi. It was attended by close friends and families including Pari’s sister Priyanka Chopra. Pari and Raghav had shared mesmerizing pictures from their big day on Instagram. For the occasion, Parineeti was dressed in a stunning Manish Malhotra outfit, while Pawan Sachdeva dressed Raghav in a white achkan.

The marriage venue has not been revealed but it has been rumored that they have locked Udaipur for their destination wedding. According to reports, the couple will get hitched at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur.

ALSO READ: How did Parineeti Chopra REACT after paparazzi urged her not to get married in Italy?