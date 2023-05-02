WATCH: Parineeti Chopra arrives at Manish Malhotra's office amid engagement reports; Actress avoids paparazzi

Actress Parineeti Chopra has made several public appearances post her relationship and engagement rumors with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha started doing rounds. The dating rumors began after the duo was seen enjoying lunch and dinner dates in the city in March. Although they have remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance, the reports suggest that they are all set to take their relationship to the next level soon. A while ago, Parineeti was seen making a stylish appearance in the city as she was clicked outside Manish Malhotra's office in Bandra.

Parineeti Chopra avoids media amid engagement reports

The paparazzi spotted Parineeti outside the ace designer's office amid engagement rumors. She was seen sporting a black and white crop top paired with black pants. The photographers kept asking the actress about her wedding plans, but she chose to ignore them and walk away. Before entering Manish Malhotra's office, she smiled and waved at the paparazzi. Have a look:

Earlier today, it was reported that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will exchange rings on May 13 in New Delhi. Her appearance at Manish's office has definitely added extra fuel to the reports. It was also said that the duo will tie the knot in October this year.

India Today earlier informed that Priyanka Chopra might attend the wedding since she will be in India during the same time to attend the Jio MAMI Film Festival. If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav have studied together at the London School of Economics. During her recent appearance, Parineeti was spotted wearing a silver band on her ring finger. The actress kept blushing when the paparazzi asked her about the same.

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Next, she will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

