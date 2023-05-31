WATCH: Parineeti Chopra blushes after paparazzi ask 'shaadi ka tareek kab hai?' amid wedding venue hunt

Parineeti Chopra has been hitting headlines lately for all the right reasons. After a lot of reports started floating around her romance with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, the couple finally put the speculations to rest after they officially announced their engagement. On May 13, they exchanged rings in Delhi and shared dreamy pictures on social media. Now, the love birds are leaving no stone unturned to look for their perfect wedding venue. Amid their venue hunt, Parineeti was seen making an appearance on Tuesday evening in the city.

Parineeti Chopra reacts after the paparazzi ask her about the wedding date

In the video, Parineeti is seen sporting a white kurta and matching palazzo pants. The actress completed her look with a clean ponytail and cool sunnies. She even wore a pair of beautiful jootis. While she was heading out from a meeting, the paparazzi were seen quizzing her about the wedding date. On Sunday, Parineeti and Raghav were seen landing in Rajasthan to hunt for their wedding venue. As the actress headed towards her car, the photographers asked, "Shaadi ka tareek kab hai? Kuch toh batao, chupaao mat abhi." She was seen blushing and pointing toward her team member. In the end, the photographers requested her to invite them to the wedding. The actress smiled and said, "Bye." Have a look:

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly seal the deal between September and November this year in Rajasthan. Recently, the actress met the Deputy Director of the Tourism Department in Udaipur to enquire about tourist places and hotels. Shikha told Hindustan Times that Parineeti inquired about a lot of things during her visit. The actress even asked about the weather in Udaipur. When Shikha asked Parineeti if she has any wedding plans, she replied that she was 'planless' at the moment and was in the process of making one. It seems like Parineeti and Raghav will follow Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a grand way in Rajasthan.

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. Next, she has Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will be released on Netflix in 2024.

