WATCH: Parineeti Chopra calls Delhi her 'new home city' during fashion show after wedding to Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in a grand ceremony last month. The actress recently referred to Delhi as her 'new home city' at a fashion event.

Parineeti Chopra is currently savoring the joys of her newlywed life. Having tied the knot with political leader Raghav Chadha in a grand ceremony last month, the couple continues to share delightful glimpses of their wedding festivities on social media. Parineeti was also warmly embraced into her new abode in Delhi. During a recent fashion event, the actress affectionately referred to Delhi as her 'new home city.'

Parineeti Chopra calls Delhi her ‘new home city’ post marriage to Raghav Chadha

At a recent Delhi fashion show, Parineeti Chopra graced the runway in a captivating saree, adorned with her pink choora and sindoor. This marked her first event appearance since getting married to Raghav Chadha on September 24. In a newly surfaced video from the event, Parineeti warmly referred to the capital city as her new home, expressing, “This is my first appearance after I got married and it’s in my new home city Delhi, so it was nice to just come from home today and work and I can go back home today. So, it’s a very special feeling.” Have a look:

More about Parineeti Chopra’s Udaipur wedding and Bahu Swagat

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged vows in the saat pheras at The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Opting for pastel-colored ensembles, the couple's big day was set against a magnificent backdrop with a delicate white theme. Their families, along with prominent personalities like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and more, surrounded them. A 90s-themed party added a nostalgic touch the night before the wedding.

Following the wedding, the Kesari actress was warmly welcomed by Raghav’s family at his Delhi residence in a Bahu Swagat ceremony, where traditional rituals and fun games marked the celebration.

On the professional front, Parineeti's film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is currently playing in theaters, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

