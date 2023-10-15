WATCH: Parineeti Chopra calls Delhi her 'new home city' during fashion show after wedding to Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra is currently savoring the joys of her newlywed life. Having tied the knot with political leader Raghav Chadha in a grand ceremony last month, the couple continues to share delightful glimpses of their wedding festivities on social media. Parineeti was also warmly embraced into her new abode in Delhi. During a recent fashion event, the actress affectionately referred to Delhi as her 'new home city.'

At a recent Delhi fashion show, Parineeti Chopra graced the runway in a captivating saree, adorned with her pink choora and sindoor. This marked her first event appearance since getting married to Raghav Chadha on September 24. In a newly surfaced video from the event, Parineeti warmly referred to the capital city as her new home, expressing, “This is my first appearance after I got married and it’s in my new home city Delhi, so it was nice to just come from home today and work and I can go back home today. So, it’s a very special feeling.” Have a look:

More about Parineeti Chopra’s Udaipur wedding and Bahu Swagat

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged vows in the saat pheras at The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Opting for pastel-colored ensembles, the couple's big day was set against a magnificent backdrop with a delicate white theme. Their families, along with prominent personalities like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and more, surrounded them. A 90s-themed party added a nostalgic touch the night before the wedding.

Following the wedding, the Kesari actress was warmly welcomed by Raghav’s family at his Delhi residence in a Bahu Swagat ceremony, where traditional rituals and fun games marked the celebration.

On the professional front, Parineeti's film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is currently playing in theaters, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

