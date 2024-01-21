WATCH: Parineeti Chopra carries bag imprinted with her initials ‘PCC’ at airport and it is all things chic

One of the IT couples of Bollywood, actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha tied the nuptial knot on September 24, 2023. Since their marriage, the couple has been sharing pictures and videos of them on social media and fans often drop lovely comments. Today, January 21, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport carrying a bag with her initials 'PCC' imprinted on it.

Parineeti Chopra carries bag with her initials 'PCC' as she spotted at Mumbai airport

A video on Instagram shows Parineeti Chopra at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening, January 21. But the most eye-catching thing was that she was carrying a bag which had her initials 'PCC' imprinted on it. The initials refer to Parineeti Chopra Chadha.

In the video, the actress can be seen in an all-black ensemble and she also had black sunglasses while flaunting her sindoor. Parineeti also posed for selfies with her fans at the airport. Have a look:

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

The rumors of Parineeti and Raghav Chadha dating started after the two were spotted at their various outings. The duo exchanged their wedding rings on May 13 last year at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Nearly four months later, the couple tied the knot in a big fat Punjabi destination wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24. They exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony in presence of close friends and family members.

The wedding was attended by notable figures such as New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, cricketer Harbhajan Singh with his family, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and others.

Parineeti Chopra's work front

Speaking of Parineeti's work front, she was last seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was based on a real-life incident in Raniganj where several miners were trapped. She will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s highly anticipated Chamkila, headlined by Diljit Dosanjh. The film is expected to be released in 2024 on Netflix.

