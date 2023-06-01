WATCH: Parineeti Chopra croons to her ‘all time favorite song’ Tu Jhoom: ‘Went to a dubbing studio and…’

Parineeti Chopra is not just a talented actress, but she is also a good singer! She has often mentioned how music has been a huge part of her upbringing, and she is a trained Hindustani classical singer with BA Honours in music. She has also sung songs such as ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’, and the female version of the song ‘Teri Mitti’ from the film Kesari. Now, Parineeti has dropped a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen crooning to Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s iconic song Tu Jhoom, and fans are awestruck with her soulful voice.

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s iconic song Tu Jhoom

Parineeti Chopra left her fans in awe with her soulful voice as she recorded a beautiful song. The video posted by her on Instagram shows Parineeti sitting on the floor of a dubbing studio, while singing the song Tu Jhoom. In her caption, Parineeti mentioned that it was a spontaneous moment, and that she recently went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing. “Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all time favourite songs. Pure joy! #TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra,” wrote Parineeti. Check out the video below!

Fans react to Parineeti Chopra singing Tu Jhoom

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Parineeti’s melodious rendition of the song, and while one Instagram user wrote, “omg! this is sooooooo gooddd!!” another fan commented, “Definitely this is the next fav version of Tu Jhoom.” Another one called her a ‘rockstar’, while another fan wrote, “Heart Touching voice.” Kiku Sharda dropped clapping emojis and wrote, “outstanding,” while Parineeti’s brothers Shivang and Sahaj Chopra dropped heart emojis on her post.

In other news, Parineeti Chopra recently got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha. She has been sharing some stunning pictures from their engagement ceremony in Delhi, and in one caption, she revealed that she had one breakfast with Raghav, when she realized she has met ‘the one’. “The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home,” wrote Parineeti.

