WATCH: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make a joint appearance at Mumbai airport amid wedding reports

Parineeti Chopra is rumoured to be dating AAP MP, Raghav Chadha. The relationship rumours started doing the rounds after the duo was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai together. Later, the reports were rife that Parineeti and Raghav's roka ceremony would take place soon and the alleged couple would formally make an announcement. Amid their wedding rumours, they were seen making a starry appearance at the Mumbai airport a while ago. Parineeti and Raghav were all smiles for the paparazzi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted at the Mumbai airport

In the video, Parineeti is seen donning a black t-shirt paired with a matching coat and denim jeans while Raghav is seen wearing a shirt with denim jeans. The paparazzi requested them to pose together but the duo didn't stop. They entered their car and left the airport. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav will meet Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas today. The couple recently landed in Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie. It was reported that the roka ceremony might take place in their presence. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Made for each other! Parineeti is the most humble and grounded person tbh in bollywood. No controversy. Only good acting and singing. Both are well educated. Truly a perfect pair." Another fan wrote, "I like this jodi."

Meanwhile, Parineeti was recently seen making a stylish appearance at Manish Malhotra's residence and it added extra fuel to the wedding rumours. Netizens believed that she had come to discuss her wedding outfit with Manish. Raghav's colleague and AAP MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated him and Parineeti on their union. His tweet took over the Internet in no time.

Work front

Parineeti will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The duo recently wrapped the film in Punjab.

