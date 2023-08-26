WATCH: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple ahead of their wedding

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha, got engaged in Delhi a few months ago. Following this, the news of their impending nuptials has kept everyone intrigued. Reportedly, the couple has finalised their wedding date and venue. To this effect, the couple visited the famed Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to seek divine blessings ahead of their wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visit Mahakal temple

The soon-to-be married couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, paid a visit to the divine Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Saturday, August 26. The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines that are said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva. This visit is noteworthy owing to the ongoing auspicious month of Shravan. It is being said that the Chamkila actress jetted off to Delhi on August 23, where her fiancé Raghav Chadha resides, and the couple left for Ujjain together on August 26. Have a look:

The Great Indian Rescue actress was seen wearing a cotton saree while the Aam Aadmi Party leader is seen sporting a dhoti in the video. As seen in the video, the couple also performed a customary puja and asked the priests for their blessings.

Couple’s trip to Golden Temple

A few weeks ago, the couple had also made a trip to the famed Golden Temple in Amritsar. At the Gurudwara, Parineeti and Raghav prayed and also performed seva. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti Chopra shared a photo of herself and her fiancé Raghav Chadha. She wrote in the caption, "My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side.” Have a look:

When is the couple getting married?

According to a report by The Times of India, Parineeti and Raghav have decided to get married on September 25 amidst great pomp and fanfare just like her Mimi didi did in Rajasthan. Undoubtedly, their wedding will be graced by the couple’s closest relatives and friends.

Moreover, a source reported, “A source mentioned to the portal, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September.”

It is believed that after the wedding, a grand reception will be hosted in Gurugram.

Work-wise, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in The Great Indian Rescue alongside Akshay Kumar, and Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

