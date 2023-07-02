WATCH: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's THIS gesture is winning hearts on the Internet

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Delhi in April this year. The couple officially announced their union on social media. Since then, the paparazzi have been following them everywhere they go. On Saturday, the newly-engaged couple was seen visiting Amritsar's Golden Temple to seek blessings. Their pictures and videos from the Gurudwara stormed the Internet. Now, a new video of Parineeti and Raghav surfaced on social media and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

New video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha from Golden Temple surfaces online

Raghav and Parineeti were recently seen holidaying in London. Post returning from a quick vacay, the couple decided to visit the Golden Temple. In the new video, the love birds are seen offering seva by washing the utensils at the temple. They are seen doing dishes with others. For their visit, Parineeti opted for a white ethnic dress while her husband-to-be wore a white kurta and pajama with a grey overcoat. This gesture of Parineeti and Raghav has impressed netizens. Have a look:

After the video was shared online, netizens were seen praising the couple. They were all heart for them. A user wrote, "So down to earth." Another user wrote, "Chalo kuch acha kaam kr rahe hai." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Parineeti and Raghav shared pictures from their visit to the Golden Temple on Instagram and penned sweet notes. Parineeti wrote, "My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. @raghavchadha88. Khalsa belongs to God, victory belongs to God." Have a look:

Work front

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. Next, she will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. It will be released n 2024 on Netflix.

