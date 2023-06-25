WATCH: Parineeti Chopra reacts as paps ask her, ‘How’s married life?’

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement last month made quite a buzz. On May 13, they exchanged rings in Delhi and shared dreamy pictures on social media. As the engagement buzz settles down, the actress has been hitting headlines for her wedding preparations. Last month, Parineeti and Raghav were busy with wedding venue hunting. Amidst all this, the question that continues to rise is when is the two getting married.

Paps ask Parineeti, 'How's married life?'

Parineeti Chopra was at an event recently where the Bollywood actress was bombarded with questions about her personal life by paparazzi. One video caught the attention of the netizens which shows one of the paps asking Parineeti, "How's life after marriage?" The actress flashes a bright smile and blushes as she replies, "I'm not married yet." The incident took place as Parineeti was attending an event. As she made her way to the elevator, the paparazzi gathered around her, seizing the opportunity to ask about her personal life. The bride-to-be wore a black floor-length dress with white chunky earrings.

Watch the video of Parineeti's reaction here:

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly tie the knot between September and November this year in Rajasthan. Recently, the actress met the Deputy Director of the Tourism Department in Udaipur to enquire about tourist places and hotels. She was there with her family. Shikha told Hindustan Times that Parineeti inquired about a lot of things during her visit. The actress even asked about the weather in Udaipur. When Shikha asked Parineeti if she has any wedding plans, she replied that she was 'planless' at the moment and was in the process of making one. It seems like Parineeti and Raghav will follow Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a grand way in Rajasthan.

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Next, she has Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will be released on Netflix in 2024.

