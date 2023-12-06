WATCH: Parineeti Chopra reveals secret to a successful marriage with Raghav Chadha; couples take notes, please

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are one of the much loved couples of Bollywood. The couple tied the nuptial knot on September 24 earlier this year in Udaipur. Undeniably, the much in love couple often shells major relationship goals with their mushy social media presence. Recently, the Chamkila actress spilled the secret for successful marriage.

Parineeti Chopra spills secret to 'successful marriage' with Raghav Chadha

A while back, Parineeti Chopra attended an event in Vadodara, Gujarat. In the video, a fan can be seen asking her idea of a successful marriage. To this, the actress had a quite sorted answer as she stated, “main hun actor, vo hai politician. usko Bollywood ke bare mein kuch nahin pata aur mujhe politics ke bare mein kuch nahin pata…isse hamari marriage bahut achi chal rahi hai (I am an actor, he is a politician. He doesn’t know anything about Bollywood and I don’t know anything about politics, that’s how our marriage is going well),” she spilled.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Diving into the beginning of their blossoming love, the dating rumors of Pari and Raghav Chadha surfaced on the internet as they were spotted at their various outings. However, the two remained tight-lipped about their relation until they formally got engaged. The couple shouted from their rooftops and exchanged their wedding rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

After nearly four months, the couple got married in a big fat Punjabi destination wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24.

The wedding was attended by bigwigs like New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, cricketer Harbhajan Singh with his family, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and others.

Ever since then, several videos and pictures from their wedding often surface on the internet, leaving fans to go berserk.

Parineeti Chopra's professional front

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in Tinu Suresh Desai’s directorial Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue alongside Akshay Kumar.

She will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s highly anticipated Chamkila, headlined by Diljit Dosanjh. Interestingly, talking about her preparation for the role, she had revealed gaining 15 kg for the film.

Chamkila is expected to release next year on Netflix.

