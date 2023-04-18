WATCH: Parineeti Chopra SPOTTED flaunting silver band on ring finger amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra has been hitting the headlines for the last few weeks for her relationship rumours with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. It all began when Parineeti and Raghav were spotted at a restaurant together, and their pictures took social media by storm. Post that, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora also made a congratulatory tweet to Raghav and Parineeti, giving rise to rumours about their engagement. Speculations about their roka ceremony were also all over the Internet, and a report in ETimes claimed that their roka ceremony will likely happen soon. However, there was no confirmation. Now, amid all this, Parineeti Chopra was spotted by the paparazzi yesterday, and she was seen flaunting a silver band on her ring finger.

Parineeti Chopra spotted with a band on her ring finger amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video that showed Parineeti Chopra exiting celebrity manager Poonam Damania’s office in Mumbai on Monday night. She looked uber chic in a white crop top, layered with an oversized blue and white striped shirt, paired with baggy denim jeans. She paired her outfit with white sneakers and had minimal makeup on. What caught our attention was the placement of her simple silver band. Parineeti wore the silver band on her ring finger. The actress was seen flaunting the ring, and she smiled and blushed before entering the car. Check out the video and the pictures below!



Meanwhile, in March, ETimes quoted a close friend of the Chopra family saying that Parineeti and Raghav’s roka ceremony will definitely happen soon. “The roka is definitely happening but the families are trying to figure out a date soon. They are looking for a date that could be in this month or early next month,” the source told the tabloid.

