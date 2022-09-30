WATCH: Parineeti Chopra undergoes gun training for Code Name: Tiranga; Says ‘Ready for action film 2’
Parineeti Chopra’s latest video shows the actress undergoing gun training for her upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga.
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Code Name: Tiranga, in which she will star alongside Harrdy Sandhu. In the espionage thriller, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent, who is on a fearless mission for her nation. Code Name: Tiranga will be her first full-blown action movie, and the actress has worked extremely hard training for the action scenes.
Parineeti left no stone unturned to make sure she aced her role in Code Name: Tiranga, and she underwent intense gun training for it. The actress has now given fans a glimpse of her training, and revealed that she worked tirelessly for it. In her caption, she wrote that she is ready for another action movie! “When you’re gun training but wanna use your skills on the action director himself, because he doesnt let you REST! Countless bruises and heat massages later, Agent Durga (aka stronger me) is ready for action film no. 2. Bring it on! #ActionHeroineInTraining #CodeNameTiranga #Stunts @yannickben @raimundoquerido @herequyoi.”
Check out the video below.
The trailer of Code Name: Tiranga released two days ago. Apart from Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu, the film also features Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.
This film marks Parineeti and Harrdy Sandhu’s first onscreen collaboration. Sharing her experience of working with Harrdy Sandhu, Parineeti said, “He is a very giving actor. I guess the audience can see the camaraderie that we share and hence they are calling our pairing fresh and they are looking forward to seeing our chemistry on screen. I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together.”
Code Name: Tiranga is presented by T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Reliance Entertainment, Ribhu Dasgupta and Vivek B. Agrawal. The film will hit the big screens on 14th October 2022.
