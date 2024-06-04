WATCH: Parineeti Chopra wishes father on his birthday with heartwarming video ft Raghav Chadha; calls him 'best human'

Parineeti Chopra's father Pawan Chopra turned a year older today, June 4. To extend her heartfelt birthday wishes to her father, the actress dropped a heartwarming video along with a sweet note.

The video featured several glimpses of her parents and also her husband Raghav Chadha from different locations.

Parineeti Chopra's birthday wish to her father Pawan Chopra

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra shared a video featuring her father Pawan Chopra, mother Reena Chopra, husband Raghav Chadha, and others as she wished her father on his birthday.

In the video, we can see the actress's childhood pictures with her parents, recent snaps, and different locations they traveled to. We also can see Pawan Chopra singing Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya. The glimpses also featured her father doing shopping and posing with her mother.

Sharing the video, Parineeti penned, "Papa. The best human in the world. The most selfless. The most hardworking. The most disciplined. The purest. The kindest. Simple. Religious. Musical. The best father. Our leader. Our world. HAPPPPY BDAY PAPA. We love you!"

Parineeti Chopra on her first thoughts after meeting Raghav Chadha for the first time

During her recent conversation with Raj Shamani, Parineeti Chopra opened up on meeting Raghav Chadha for the first time during an award show hosted by the British Council in the UK.

The actress mentioned meeting him over breakfast the next day after the event, knowing nothing about him. It was only after she googled him, she got to know about his profession. She further reflected on her dating phase and said, “We started talking to each other, and we realized not even in weeks, within days, we just used to talk about getting married.”

Recalling how her mother used to tell her when the right person would come, she would know, the Amar Singh Singh Chamkila actress shared, “My mother always used to tell me when your life partner will come in front of you, you will know, and I said, “Please don’t tell me these filmy lines aisa kuch nahin hota. I swear, I met Raghav and in 5 minutes I knew I’m going to marry this man.”

Meanwhile, Parineeti was recently seen in Amar Singh Chamkila co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

