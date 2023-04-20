WATCH: Parineeti Chopra's appearance at Manish Malhotra's house adds fuel to wedding reports; Actress blushes

Actress Parineeti Chopra has been hitting headlines lately for her rumoured romance with AAP leader Raghav Chadha. It all started after the duo was spotted in the city twice outside a restaurant. Since then, their wedding reports have been doing the rounds. Amid the wedding rumours, Parineeti was seen arriving at ace designer Manish Malhotra's house on Wednesday night. Her appearance at his house has added extra fuel to the ongoing reports.

Parineeti Chopra spotted arriving at Manish Malhotra's house

In the video, Parineeti is seen sporting a white formal pantsuit styled with a black crop top. She paired her look with a matching chic handbag and black heels. Soon after she stepped out of her car, the actress was seen posing for the paparazzi. However, she couldn't stop blushing. The paparazzi asked her about the wedding and she was seen reacting like a shy bride-to-be. She couldn't wait to enter Manish's house to avoid the wedding questions. Have a look:

Soon after the video was posted online, fans were seen reacting to her appearance. A fan wrote, "I think she is completely in love." Another fan wrote, "cute and shy." A comment also read, "#parineetichopra congrats."

Meanwhile, Parineeti recently spoke about the wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha. She shared that she would clarify only if it leads to any misconception. The actress also added that if not necessary, she would avoid issuing any clarification about her life. Parineeti told Hindustan Times, "I would never sacrifice my life for work or work for my life. I always strive to maintain a balance between the two. I remember when I used to travel frequently and spend a lot of time at the airport, people would ask me where I was going and what I was doing, but they would never understand the fact that I was able to balance my life effectively. I think post Covid-19, a lot of people finally understood that."

Work front

Parineeti will be next seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The duo recently completed shooting for the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

