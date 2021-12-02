WATCH: Patralekhaa bids an emotional goodbye to hubby Rajkummar Rao, latter reacts

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 15. Ever since then, the unseen photos of their reception and pre-wedding ceremonies have taken social media by storm. Now, it appears that the newlyweds for the first time after their marriage have to live separately due to professional commitments. Speaking of which, Patralekhaa on Tuesday, shared an emotional clip of her bidding adieu to hubby Rajkummar Rao.

In the video shared by her, she can be seen recording Rao as he walks away to catch a flight. With a suitcase in his hand, Rajkummar waves back at his ladylove before leaving for work. While sharing the cute video, Patralekhaa wrote, “Until we meet again” and finished her caption with a red heart emoticon. Rajkummar Rao wasn’t behind to join the bandwagon, he re-shared his ladylove’s story on his social media handle.

Take a look at it here

This comes just days after the couple made their wedding official on Instagram. For those unversed, the couple remained tight-lipped about their nuptials until the very last moment. However, the wait was over when the duo shared stunning photos of their marriage online. The lovebirds looked ethereal in their wedding look, but what caught our attention was the bride’s wedding veil.

Patralekhaa imprinted a special message on her bridal wear for Rajkummar Rao in Bengali. The Bengali text says, "Aamar poraan bhora bhalobasha aami tumaaye somorppon korilaam" which means, "I surrender to you my love-filled heart" in English. The romantic note is a testimony that the bride has lovingly opted to surrender her entire life to grow and prosper with the Stree star.

