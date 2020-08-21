  1. Home
WATCH: Post Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar is all set for 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'; Here’s when it will air

Akshay Kumar took to social media to drop the first promo of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. The handsome star is all set to feature on the show after superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A few months back, South super star Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up the challenge to go ‘Into The Wild’ with Bear Grylls. Now, it seems the adventure-loving superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain audiences as he goes into the wild with the popular host Bear Grylls. A few months back, reports came in that Akshay will be joining Bear Grylls for the adventurous episode of the show. Now, the Bell Bottom star dropped a first promo of the show on social media. 

Taking to social media, Akshay took inspiration from his Pad Man dialogue and wrote, “You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls@BearGrylls
@DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN.” In the promo, we get to see Akshay doing all daredevil things with Bear as they head into the dense forest in the country. The episode is all set to go on air in the month of September. The promo revealed the dates too on which the fans will get to see Khiladi Kumar take on the adventure. 

Even Bear shared the promo on social media and wrote, “Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar  #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @DiscoveryPlusIn @DiscoveryIN” A few months back when the episode was shot, Bear had taken to social media to laud Akshay and his bravery. He had tweeted back then and written, “What a great guy - family man, with a kind heart and a will of steel!”

Take a look at Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls together on an episode of Into The Wild:

Before Akshay, PM Narendra Modi and Rajinikanth also shot with Bear and fans were left in complete awe of the two. The episodes received a lot of love from fans. Now, with Khiladi Kumar all set to feature on the show, netizens are excited to see how he nails the stunts in his own style and takes over the wild with Bear Grylls. Meanwhile, currently, Akshay is in the UK for the shooting of Bell Bottom. The film will be released on April 2, 2021. 

