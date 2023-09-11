WATCH: Preity G Zinta shares glimpse with Priyanka Chopra as she had 'fun night' at Jonas Brothers' concert

Indian actress Preity G. Zinta made her acting debut with the film Dil Se in 1998 which was followed by Soldier. Around that time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the Miss World 2000 pageant and entered the Hindi film industry with The Hero in the year 2003. Even though the actresses worked to make their mark almost at the same time, their friendship has bloomed over the decades and become stronger with every passing day. Recently, the popular Bollywood actresses were seen having a fun night at the Jonas Brothers’ concert.

Preity Zinta attended the Jonas Brothers’ concert with Priyanka Chopra

Since both these women moved to Los Angeles after getting married to their respective partners, they have been in touch. Taking to Instagram, Preity G Zinta shared a video which is a collage of the musical night they enjoyed together. The video opens up with the Chori Chori Chupke Chupke actress giving a glimpse of her pretty face from the event venue. She then shared videos from the houseful event where the phenomenal Jonas Brothers (Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas) entertained the crowd. As Preity and Priyanka partied their heart out, they also clicked a couple of selfies together. We can see PeeCee enjoying watching her husband Nick Jonas performing live on stage. Their smiles and laughter are evidence of how entertaining the event was.

Thanking Priyanka Chopra for inviting her to the concert, Preity wrote, “What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan. #aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting” (sic)

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

After taking over Bollywood with her acting skills, desi girl Priyanka Chopra flew to Hollywood to make her mark. Till now, she has worked on several Hollywood projects like Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, Quantico, The Matrix Resurrections, and more. We recently saw her sharing screen time with Hollywood star Richard Madden in the action thriller television series Citadel.

